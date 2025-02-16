← Company Directory
Chase
Chase Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Chase ranges from $166K to $232K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$180K - $218K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$166K$180K$218K$232K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Chase in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chase for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $166,000.

