Pacific Life
Pacific Life Salaries

Pacific Life's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $331,650 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pacific Life. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Actuary
Median $130K
Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$119K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Data Analyst
$82.9K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$124K
Information Technologist (IT)
$332K
Management Consultant
$254K
Product Manager
$218K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pacific Life is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pacific Life is $126,808.

