Lincoln National
Lincoln National Salaries

Lincoln National's salary ranges from $31,044 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $306,000 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lincoln National. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Actuary
Median $179K
Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$49.8K

Data Analyst
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$31K
Marketing Operations
$67.8K
Product Designer
$78.4K
Program Manager
$306K
Project Manager
$129K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85K
Technical Program Manager
$287K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lincoln National is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lincoln National is $107,187.

