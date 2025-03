Disability Insurance MetLife STD with 100% pay up to 13 weeks and LTD with 60% pay but less than $50,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance up to $200,000

Business Travel Insurance up to 5x with $2 millions maximum

Unique Perk Prescription Drug Benefits - $1,500 per individual and $3,000 per family

Unique Perk Work/Life Program - up to 30 minutes of free legal assistance

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance for transit or parking

Fertility Assistance up to $24,000

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance up to $200,000

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Sick Time 5 days

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer