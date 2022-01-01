← Company Directory
Tradeweb
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tradeweb Salaries

Tradeweb's salary ranges from $135,320 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $255,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tradeweb. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $160K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$146K
Information Technologist (IT)
$135K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$241K
Software Engineering Manager
$255K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tradeweb is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tradeweb is $169,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tradeweb

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Blackstone
  • MarketAxess
  • Navient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources