MarketAxess Salaries

MarketAxess's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $301,500 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MarketAxess. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$219K
Recruiter
$302K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Sales
$89.6K
Solution Architect
$296K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MarketAxess is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MarketAxess is $219,094.

