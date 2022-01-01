← Company Directory
PIMCO
PIMCO Salaries

PIMCO's salary ranges from $50,561 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $348,250 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PIMCO. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $137K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $167K
Financial Analyst
Median $122K
Business Analyst
$224K
Business Development
$186K
Legal
$134K
Marketing
$168K
Product Designer
$89.3K
Sales
$236K
Software Engineering Manager
$342K
Technical Program Manager
$348K
Venture Capitalist
$50.6K
The highest paying role reported at PIMCO is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PIMCO is $167,418.

