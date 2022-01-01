← Company Directory
GTS
GTS Salaries

GTS's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Romania at the low-end to $398,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GTS. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Business Analyst
$102K
Data Scientist
$294K
Product Designer
$64.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$398K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GTS is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GTS is $210,000.

