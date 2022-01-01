← Company Directory
Liquidnet
Liquidnet Salaries

Liquidnet's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $260,371 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Liquidnet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
$260K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Liquidnet is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $260,371. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liquidnet is $195,185.

