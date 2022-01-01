← Company Directory
Susquehanna International Group
Susquehanna International Group Salaries

Susquehanna International Group's salary ranges from $87,063 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $273,625 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Susquehanna International Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $179K
Senior Software Engineer $235K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Financial Analyst
Median $270K
Accountant
$87.1K
Data Scientist
$193K
Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Susquehanna International Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Susquehanna International Group is $178,708.

