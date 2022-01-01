← Company Directory
Capital Group
Capital Group Salaries

Capital Group's salary ranges from $45,989 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $895,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Capital Group. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $135K
Software Engineer 2 $164K
Software Engineer 3 $196K
Software Engineer 4 $272K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager 1 $185K
Product Manager 2 $218K
Data Scientist
Median $215K

Solution Architect
Median $130K

Data Architect

Accountant
$119K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Business Development
$231K
Customer Service
$46K
Financial Analyst
$193K
Information Technologist (IT)
$200K
Investment Banker
$201K
Marketing
$175K
Project Manager
$154K
Software Engineering Manager
$896K
Technical Program Manager
$308K
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.66%

YR 2

16.66%

YR 3

16.66%

YR 4

16.66%

YR 5

16.66%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Capital Group, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 4th-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 5th-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 6th-year (16.66% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Capital Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $895,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital Group is $193,030.

Other Resources