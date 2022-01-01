Capital Group Salaries

Capital Group's salary ranges from $45,989 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $895,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Capital Group. Last updated: 1/25/2025
16.67%
YR 1
16.66%
YR 2
16.66%
YR 3
16.66%
YR 4
16.66%
YR 5
16.66%
YR 6
At Capital Group, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)
16.66% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 4th-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 5th-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 6th-year (16.66% annually)
