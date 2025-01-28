The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Capital Group totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
16.67%
YR 1
16.66%
YR 2
16.66%
YR 3
16.66%
YR 4
16.66%
YR 5
16.66%
YR 6
At Capital Group, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)
16.66% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 4th-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 5th-year (16.66% annually)
16.66% vests in the 6th-year (16.66% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title