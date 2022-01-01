Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time 10 days

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,500 per year contributed by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

401k 0% match on the first 0% of base salary

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Donation Match 200% match. Up to $5,000 matched

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 18 days

Unique Perk Capital Communities

Unique Perk Retirement Plan - An annual deposit into our associates' retirement accounts equal to 15% of their total compensation.

Unique Perk Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Protections

Unique Perk Learning Center - On-demand, personalized learning 24/7 for associates developing new skills.

Unique Perk New Hire Donations - New associates receive $250 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice within the first 3 months of joining.

Fertility Assistance Comprehensive fertility coverage through Progyny including in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, surrogacy or adoption.

Surrogacy Assistance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Associates are eligible to receive financial assistance beginning after one year of employment.

Employee Discount Offered by employer