← Company Directory
Capital Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Capital Group Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $20,347

Unique To Capital Group
  • Retirement Plan

    An annual deposit into our associates' retirement accounts equal to 15% of their total compensation.

  • Learning Center

    On-demand, personalized learning 24/7 for associates developing new skills.

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    Comprehensive fertility coverage through Progyny including in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, surrogacy or adoption.

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    Associates are eligible to receive financial assistance beginning after one year of employment.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    0% match on the first 0% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $15,456

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    200% match. Up to $5,000 matched

  • Capital Communities

  • Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Protections

  • New Hire Donations

    New associates receive $250 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice within the first 3 months of joining.

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $10 per hour

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Capital Group

    Related Companies

    • PIMCO
    • Platinum Equity
    • True Link
    • Point72
    • DRW
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources