Capital Group
Capital Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Capital Group totals $215K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capital Group
Senior Data Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$215K
Level
-
Base
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Capital Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.66%

YR 2

16.66%

YR 3

16.66%

YR 4

16.66%

YR 5

16.66%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Capital Group, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 4th-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 5th-year (16.66% annually)

  • 16.66% vests in the 6th-year (16.66% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Capital Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital Group for the Data Scientist role in United States is $195,000.

Other Resources