New York Life Insurance
New York Life Insurance Salaries

New York Life Insurance's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $223,875 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of New York Life Insurance. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $93.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Actuary
Median $106K
Data Scientist
Median $207K

Product Manager
Median $165K
Business Analyst
$63.3K
Corporate Development
$184K
Customer Service
$63.3K
Data Analyst
$111K
Financial Analyst
$181K
Information Technologist (IT)
$221K
Marketing
$206K
Product Designer
$185K
Project Manager
$189K
Sales
$89.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$215K
Solution Architect
$224K
Technical Program Manager
$134K
Venture Capitalist
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at New York Life Insurance is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New York Life Insurance is $167,160.

