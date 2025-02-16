← Company Directory
New York Life Insurance
  • Salaries
  • Actuary

  • All Actuary Salaries

New York Life Insurance Actuary Salaries

The median Actuary compensation in United States package at New York Life Insurance totals $106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for New York Life Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
New York Life Insurance
Actuarial Assistant
New York, NY
Total per year
$106K
Level
Analyst
Base
$106K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at New York Life Insurance?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at New York Life Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New York Life Insurance for the Actuary role in United States is $112,900.

