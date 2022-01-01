← Company Directory
Betterment
Betterment Salaries

Betterment's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $227,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Betterment. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $151K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $160K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $228K

Product Designer
$85.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$169K
The highest paying role reported at Betterment is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $227,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Betterment is $160,000.

