Software Engineer compensation in United States at Susquehanna International Group ranges from $181K per year for Software Engineer to $235K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Susquehanna International Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$181K
$162K
$2.3K
$16.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$192K
$0
$43.3K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
