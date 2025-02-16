← Company Directory
Susquehanna International Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Susquehanna International Group Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Susquehanna International Group totals $270K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Susquehanna International Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Susquehanna International Group
Financial Analyst
Philadelphia, PA
Total per year
$270K
Level
-
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$95K
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Susquehanna International Group?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Susquehanna International Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $500,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Susquehanna International Group for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $270,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Susquehanna International Group

Related Companies

  • PEAK6
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Point72
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Capital Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources