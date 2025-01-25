← Company Directory
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Investment Banker

  • All Investment Banker Salaries

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investment Banker Salaries

Investment Banker compensation in United States at Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranges from $171K per year for Analyst to $413K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$171K
$112K
$556
$58.1K
Associate
$200K
$188K
$0
$11.7K
Vice President
$413K
$250K
$5K
$158K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Bank of America Merrill Lynch?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Investment Banker offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $413,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the Investment Banker role in United States is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • USAA
  • TD Ameritrade
  • Baird
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources