All Investment Banker Salaries
Investment Banker compensation in United States at Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranges from $171K per year for Analyst to $413K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$171K
$112K
$556
$58.1K
Associate
$200K
$188K
$0
$11.7K
Vice President
$413K
$250K
$5K
$158K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
