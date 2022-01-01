← Company Directory
Kimley Horn
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kimley Horn Salaries

Kimley Horn's salary ranges from $44,762 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Germany at the low-end to $305,465 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kimley Horn. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Civil Engineer
P-1 $77K
P-2 $90.2K
P-3 $106K
P-4 $138K
Project Manager
$305K
Sales
$44.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Software Engineer
$94.5K
Venture Capitalist
$116K

Analyst

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kimley Horn is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kimley Horn is $100,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kimley Horn

Related Companies

  • CoreLogic
  • William Blair
  • Enthought
  • Coalfire
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources