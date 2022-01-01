← Company Directory
Coalfire
Coalfire Salaries

Coalfire's salary ranges from $76,548 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $179,141 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coalfire. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Management Consultant
$172K
Product Manager
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Solution Architect
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coalfire is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coalfire is $115,000.

