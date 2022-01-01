← Company Directory
CoreLogic
CoreLogic Salaries

CoreLogic's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $208,950 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoreLogic. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $102K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $172K
Business Analyst
$71.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Data Analyst
$71.4K
Product Designer
$94.7K
Product Manager
$132K
Project Manager
$141K
Recruiter
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CoreLogic is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoreLogic is $129,528.

