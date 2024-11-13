theqt in
Masters in Engineering Worth it for CS?
I am currently a junior in CS. I have no prior internships, but have landed a couple interviews this semester. I am being offered to complete my masters in just one year after graduating my undergrad (4 plus 1 accelerated) money is not a factor. Would I be better getting my masters, or should I stay away?
19g615l1dqtjy1Software Engineering Manager
I have recruited, interviewed, and hired across three tech companies as an IC tech lead and as a manager, most recently at AWS. In each company, the entry level position was the same for a bachelor’s and master’s candidates. Often we hire folks with relevant internship experience over education. Academic backgrounds in CS can only take you so far in professional software imho. Only difference in this I’ve seen is if you had a PhD in ML/AI or another niche field like Spatial Computing.
