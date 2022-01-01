← Company Directory
Bain
Bain Salaries

Bain's salary ranges from $14,076 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $399,833 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bain. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Management Consultant
Associate Consultant $126K
Senior Associate Consultant $168K
Consultant $227K
Case Team Leader $266K
Manager $267K
Principal $400K
Software Engineer
Median $30.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Accountant
$103K
Administrative Assistant
$53.1K
Business Analyst
$64.2K
Data Analyst
$14.1K
Data Science Manager
$352K
Human Resources
$77.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$294K
Product Designer
$91.1K
Program Manager
$60.6K
Project Manager
$108K
Software Engineering Manager
$32K
Technical Program Manager
$178K
Venture Capitalist
$118K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bain is Management Consultant at the Principal level with a yearly total compensation of $399,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain is $118,793.

Other Resources