All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at Bain ranges from $126K per year for Associate Consultant to $400K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
$126K
$116K
$0
$10.3K
Senior Associate Consultant
$168K
$137K
$0
$30.4K
Consultant
$227K
$198K
$0
$29.7K
Case Team Leader
$266K
$206K
$0
$60.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***