Genesys
Genesys Salaries

Genesys's salary ranges from $25,869 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in India at the low-end to $663,156 for a Sales in South Africa at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genesys. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $49.4K
L2 $71.9K
L3 $80.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $160K
L7 $292K
Product Designer
Median $54.7K

UX Designer

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Accountant
$99.5K
Customer Service
$61.7K
Data Analyst
$101K
Financial Analyst
$115K
Human Resources
$118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.3K
Management Consultant
$371K
Marketing
$109K
Marketing Operations
$88.2K
Program Manager
$25.9K
Sales
$663K
Sales Engineer
$177K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86.3K
Solution Architect
$194K
UX Researcher
$75.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genesys is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $663,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genesys is $100,694.

