Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Genesys ranges from €46.4K per year for L1 to €75.6K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €66.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€46.4K
€44.3K
€0
€2.1K
L2
€67.6K
€60.6K
€0
€6.9K
L3
€75.6K
€68.4K
€0
€7.2K
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
