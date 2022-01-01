← Company Directory
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software Salaries

Ultimate Software's salary ranges from $70,745 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $189,945 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ultimate Software. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$190K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
55 47
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.7K
Product Designer
$76.9K
Product Manager
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ultimate Software is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,945. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ultimate Software is $104,875.

