OnPrem Solution Partners
OnPrem Solution Partners Salaries

OnPrem Solution Partners's salary ranges from $126,000 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $160,195 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OnPrem Solution Partners. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Management Consultant
Median $126K
Project Manager
$160K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OnPrem Solution Partners is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OnPrem Solution Partners is $143,098.

