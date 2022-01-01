Company Directory
Esri
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Esri Salaries

Esri's salary ranges from $2,294 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $213,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Esri. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $109K
L2 $125K
L3 $132K
L4 $174K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Designer
L2 $97.3K
L4 $130K

UX Designer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $75K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

844 participants

18 26View Results
Solution Architect
Median $132K
Business Analyst
Median $70.7K
Product Manager
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $213K
Data Scientist
$2.3K
Financial Analyst
$70K
Management Consultant
$119K
Marketing
$119K
Project Manager
$125K
Sales
$136K
Technical Program Manager
$111K
Technical Writer
$114K
UX Researcher
$180K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Esri is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $213,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Esri is $118,965.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Esri

Related Companies

  • Ultimate Software
  • Welcome
  • OnPrem Solution Partners
  • Cloudwick
  • Genesys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources