Software Engineer compensation in United States at Esri ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $171K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Esri's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$103K
$101K
$0
$1.9K
L2
$122K
$121K
$0
$1.6K
L3
$147K
$142K
$0
$5.5K
L4
$171K
$164K
$0
$7.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
