Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Esri ranges from $98.1K per year for L1 to $137K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Esri's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$98.1K
$96.1K
$0
$2K
L2
$115K
$113K
$0
$1.9K
L3
$137K
$133K
$0
$4.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***