← Company Directory
Genesys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Genesys Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 11.44M - ZAR 13.04M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 9.97MZAR 11.44MZAR 13.04MZAR 14.52M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Sales submission at Genesys to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ZAR 554K+ (sometimes ZAR 5.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Genesys?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Genesys in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 14,517,192. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genesys for the Sales role in South Africa is ZAR 9,965,191.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Genesys

Related Companies

  • Idexcel
  • LEK
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources