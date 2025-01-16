← Company Directory
Bain
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Bain Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at Bain ranges from SGD 99.5K to SGD 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 113K - SGD 134K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.5KSGD 113KSGD 134KSGD 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Designer submissions at Bain to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bain?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bain in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 141,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 99,507.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bain

Related Companies

  • AbacusNext
  • LEK
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources