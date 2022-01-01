Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Sick Time Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

401k 25% match on the first 6% of base salary

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement 529 college savings plan, student loan refinancing and personal loan solutions

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered at a discounted rate

Adoption Assistance Cumulative lifetime maximum of $50,000.

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Unique Perk Group Legal Insurance - Provides professionals and eligible dependents with personal legal services.

Unique Perk Sabbaticals - 2 options: unpaid for 1 month for any reason or partially paid for 3 to 6 months to pursue personal or professional growth opportunities.

Unique Perk Identity theft protection

Unique Perk Pension plan - Provides retirement income to professionals at no cost. Vested after 3 years of continuous service or at age 62 while employed.

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg freezing

Sabbatical 2 options: unpaid for 1 month for any reason or partially paid for 3 to 6 months to pursue personal or professional growth opportunities.

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,000 per year

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Remote Work Permanently remote for the UK office: UK employees can choose ‘when, where and how they work’.