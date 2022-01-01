← Company Directory
Deloitte
Deloitte Benefits

Unique To Deloitte
  • Sabbatical

    2 options: unpaid for 1 month for any reason or partially paid for 3 to 6 months to pursue personal or professional growth opportunities.

    • Home
  • Company Phones

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Adoption Assistance

    Cumulative lifetime maximum of $50,000.

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg freezing

  • Remote Work

    Permanently remote for the UK office: UK employees can choose ‘when, where and how they work’.

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $1,800

    25% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    529 college savings plan, student loan refinancing and personal loan solutions

  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Group Legal Insurance

    Provides professionals and eligible dependents with personal legal services.

  • Identity theft protection

  • Pension plan

    Provides retirement income to professionals at no cost. Vested after 3 years of continuous service or at age 62 while employed.

  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

