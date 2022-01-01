← Company Directory
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Salaries

Ernst and Young's salary ranges from $4,824 in total compensation per year for a Legal in Vietnam at the low-end to $256,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ernst and Young. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $100K

Tax Accountant

Technical Accountant

Auditor

Management Consultant
Consultant $99.1K
Senior Consultant $148K
Manager $204K
Senior Manager $237K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $125K
Senior Data Scientist $142K
Staff Data Scientist 1 $90.2K
Staff Data Scientist 2 $95.5K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $88.7K
Senior Software Engineer $131K
Staff Software Engineer 1 $99.2K
Staff Software Engineer 2 $131K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $150K
Project Manager
Median $148K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $191K
Senior Manager $257K
Financial Analyst
Median $153K
Solution Architect
Solution Architect $188K
Senior Solution Architect $155K
Principal Solution Architect $226K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Business Analyst
Senior Business Analyst $127K
Staff Business Analyst 1 $96.8K
Product Manager
Product Manager $169K
Senior Product Manager $179K
Technical Program Manager
Median $190K
Product Designer
Median $145K

UX Designer

Human Resources
Median $19.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Security Analyst $8.3K
Senior Security Analyst $11.5K
Data Science Manager
Median $55.2K
Investment Banker
Median $225K
Program Manager
Median $29.9K
Sales
Median $128K

Account Manager

Data Analyst
Median $43K
Senior Consultant
Median $127K
Venture Capitalist
Median $75K

Associate

Analyst

Technology Consultant
Median $85.7K
Actuary
Median $148K
Administrative Assistant
$58.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$26.3K
Business Operations
$93.1K
Business Operations Manager
$73.9K
Business Development
$84.6K
Legal
$4.8K
Marketing
$47.9K
Marketing Operations
$65.9K
Product Design Manager
$189K
Recruiter
$173K
Technical Writer
$34.4K
Total Rewards
$12.2K
UX Researcher
$21.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ernst and Young is Software Engineering Manager at the Senior Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $256,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young is $112,722.

