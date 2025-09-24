Company Directory
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Recruiter Salaries

Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 29.22M - ARS 35.33M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 27.3MARS 29.22MARS 35.33MARS 37.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

ARS 194.91M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Recruiter hos Ernst and Young in Argentina ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ARS 37,252,159. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ernst and Young for Recruiter rollen in Argentina er ARS 27,296,840.

