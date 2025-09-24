Business Analyst compensation in United States at Ernst and Young ranges from $71.7K per year for Business Analyst to $194K per year for Principal Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$71.7K
$71.7K
$0
$0
Senior Business Analyst
$128K
$123K
$0
$4.6K
Staff Business Analyst 1
$96.8K
$94.5K
$0
$2.3K
Staff Business Analyst 2
$83K
$75.5K
$0
$7.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)