Pyramid Consulting
Pyramid Consulting Salaries

Pyramid Consulting's salary ranges from $41,808 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pyramid Consulting. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Business Analyst
$118K
Data Scientist
$41.8K
Human Resources
$84.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.6K
Product Manager
$201K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pyramid Consulting is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pyramid Consulting is $118,320.

