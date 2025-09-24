Company Directory
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Investment Banker Salaries

The median Investment Banker compensation in United States package at Ernst and Young totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ernst and Young
Quantitative Researcher
Charlotte, NC
Total per year
$160K
Level
Senior
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Ernst and Young?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Ernst and Young in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $540,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the Investment Banker role in United States is $186,000.

