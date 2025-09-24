Company Directory
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Ernst and Young ranges from $138K per year for Senior IT to $84K per year for Staff IT. The median yearly compensation package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IT
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior IT
$138K
$129K
$0
$8.4K
Staff IT
$84K
$82K
$0
$2K
Staff IT 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Ernst and Young sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $143,875.

Other Resources