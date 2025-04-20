All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $121K per year for Business Analyst to $459K per year for Associate Partner. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $234K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$111K
$0
$10.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$172K
$155K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$217K
$197K
$429
$19.3K
Senior Associate
$232K
$207K
$0
$25.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
