McKinsey
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

McKinsey Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $121K per year for Business Analyst to $179K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$115K
$0
$6.6K
Senior Business Analyst
$179K
$154K
$0
$25K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at McKinsey?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at McKinsey in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Business Analyst role in United States is $125,000.

