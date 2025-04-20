All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $121K per year for Business Analyst to $179K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$115K
$0
$6.6K
Senior Business Analyst
$179K
$154K
$0
$25K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
