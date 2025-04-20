← Company Directory
McKinsey
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

McKinsey Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at McKinsey totals $250K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
McKinsey
Senior Architect
Washington, DC
Total per year
$250K
Level
Associate
Base
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at McKinsey?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at McKinsey in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $293,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Solution Architect role in United States is $245,000.

Other Resources