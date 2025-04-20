Data Scientist compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $152K per year for Data Scientist to $194K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $192K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$139K
$0
$12.9K
Senior Data Scientist
$202K
$183K
$0
$18.8K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
