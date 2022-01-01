← Company Directory
Tiger Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tiger Analytics Salaries

Tiger Analytics's salary ranges from $12,230 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $205,561 for a Data Science Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tiger Analytics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $19.2K
Software Engineer
Median $21.5K

Machine Learning Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $12.2K
Business Analyst
$13.7K
Data Science Manager
$206K
Management Consultant
$31.2K
Product Manager
$167K
Program Manager
$36.5K
Recruiter
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Solution Architect
$49.2K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$122K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tiger Analytics is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,561. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiger Analytics is $42,863.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tiger Analytics

Related Companies

  • CFGI
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources