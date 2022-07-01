← Company Directory
Cogito
Cogito Salaries

Cogito's salary ranges from $180,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $238,800 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogito. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Marketing
$239K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cogito is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogito is $209,400.

