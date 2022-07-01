Cogito provides human aware technology to help professionals elevate their performance. Cogito’s contact center AI instantly analyzes hundreds of conversational behaviors to provide live in-call guidance combined with a real-time measure of customer experience. The technology is augmenting the emotional intelligence of thousands of agents in the world’s most successful enterprises – improving sales results, delivering world-class service and enhancing quality of care. Backed by OpenView Ventures, Romulus Capital and Salesforce Ventures, Cogito is headquartered in Boston, MA.At Cogito, we are united through the common goals of producing innovative technology, driving customer success, and helping people live more productive lives.Website