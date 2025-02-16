← Company Directory
Tiger Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Tiger Analytics Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Tiger Analytics totals ₹1.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tiger Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tiger Analytics
Data Scientist
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹1.63M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.63M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Tiger Analytics?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tiger Analytics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,348,261. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tiger Analytics for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,633,438.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tiger Analytics

Related Companies

  • CFGI
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources